Full list of winners from the 73rd Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is Sunday when James Corden of "The Late Late Show" hosts the Tony Awards for a second time on CBS. It will also be live streamed on CBS All Access

The show will feature appearances by big names like Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Samuel L. Jackson, Lucy Liu and other stars of the stage and screen, Corden told “CBS This Morning.”

“The Ferryman” leads in the top categories for plays scoring nominations for best play, best actor in a play and best actress in a play for stars Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly. Jez Butterworth’s critically-acclaimed 3 ½-hour drama set in Northern Ireland in 1981 centers on a farmer who was previously a member of the Irish Republican Army.

Meanwhile “Hadestown” and “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” earned the most nominations in the biggest musical categories including best musical, best actor for Derrick Baskin’s role in “Ain’t Too Proud” and best actress for Eva Noblezada’s turn in “Hadestown.” “Hadestown” is the musical adaptation of a 2010 folk opera concept album by the same name. The stage adaptation intertwines two of Greek mythology’s most famous tales.

Overall, “Hadestown” earned 14 nominations — the most of any production this year — followed by “Ain’t Too Proud” with 12 nods, “Tootsie” with 11 and “The Ferryman” with nine.

Of the 34 shows eligible for Tonys this season, 21 are plays and just 13 are musicals despite concern in the industry that blockbuster musicals are taking over Broadway.

There will be performances from “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Beetlejuice,” “Hadestown,” “The Prom” and “Tootsie” — and best revival of a musical nominees “Kiss Me, Kate” and “Oklahoma!” The show will also have performances from “The Cher Show,” which was nominated in three categories and “Choir Boy,” which received four nominations, including for best play.

