Wear Orange campaign raises awareness of gun violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A sea of orange could be seen around Chattanooga today to drive the end of gun violence.

“Wear Orange” is a national campaign that honors those who lost their lives to gun violence.

Today day is dedicated to honoring the lives of Americans affected by gun violence and elevating the voices of every American who demands an end to gun violence.

One local mom says she believes recent violent incidents involving firearms are the perfect example of why this cause is so important.

“Gun deaths are the number one leading cause for black children and teens in America. It’s number two leading cause for children and teens overall. So we can see with the incidents that happened at Riverbend children are being shot,” said Jill Weitz.

Weitz and other local activists will be partnering with Orchard Knob Middle school to paint a mural and interrupt the cycle of gun violence in neighborhoods as a part of the group “Moms Demand Action.”