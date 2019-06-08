UPDATE: Arrest made in Cleveland hit & run

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – An arrest has been made in connection to a hit and run accident that happened in Cleveland over Memorial Day.

We brought you the story of Sherry Hyde’s 7-year-old daughter yesterday.

The family was hit in their car over Memorial Day weekend and she sustained a fracture in her skull that led to a buildup of spinal fluid.

Cleveland Police have now arrested Paul Hunter in connection with that accident.

According to Officer Evie West, Hunter was located at the Exclusive Quarters hotel Saturday afternoon following a tip received by an officer.

He was arrested for the involvement in the accident and for probation violation and failure to appear in court; those charges were several months outstanding.

Hunter is charged with driving on a revoked license, failure to file an accident report, and failure to yield in a right of way.