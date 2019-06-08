HCSO holds annual Fishing With a Deputy

HAMILTON CO. Tenn. (WDEF) – To kick off the start of fishing season the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office put together Fishing with a Deputy.

Today’s event helped children unplug, spend time with their family, and walk away learning a new skill.

- Advertisement -

Despite the weather hundreds of families gathered at Chester Frost park for the 1st annual Fishing with a Deputy program.

“It helps kids kinda settle down,” said Sergeant Mickey Roundrtee. “These days everybody is tuned into electronics, and it gives them a chance to unplug and pay attention to to their surrounding; make sure they don’t hook the person standing next to them and get them in touch with nature and unplug for a few minutes”

Officers say Fishing gives the kids a chance to see them in a different light then what they are typically use too.

“Some kids today caught their first fish, and we actually just had someone catch over a six pound bass just a moment ago. So despite the weather being not the greatest this has turned into a great event”

Pro fisherman Buddy Gross provided hands on learning techniques to guide kids in catching their first fish.

“Oh it’s awesome just getting to see all they kids and their reaction when they do catch a fish. It’s just a great time thanks to Hamilton County Sheriff’s department for coming out and helping all this happen,” said Gross.

Although they were a little wet everyone left with a new skill and a smile on their face.