Empower Chattanooga assisting families with energy bills

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today families had a chance to get assistance with their energy bill with the help of Empower Chattanooga.

Empower Chattanooga teaches residents of East Chattanooga, Highland Park, East Lake, and Alton Park low cost and no cost ways to reduce their utility bills.

Empower views energy use and affordability of utilities as having a direct affect on quality of life in Chattanooga.

“This is the fourth of nine events that we are doing for Hamilton county,” said volunteer Yolanda Johnson.

“We want to continue to give the funds out to the community. What we found was bridging that gap with the people in Hamilton county was to build this connection or this partnership with the churches.”

Empower Chattanooga has assisted over one thousand people with low cost and no cost ways to reduce utilities just this year.