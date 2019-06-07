TVA makes changes to employee concerns program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — TVA is changing the way employees in their nuclear plants report safety concerns.

“TVA values nuclear safety. It is extremely important to what we do everyday in our nuclear plants. We want people to feel comfortable reporting safety concerns,” said Malinda Hunter, with TVA.

The employee concerns program for workers in TVA’s nuclear plants will soon look different.

“So we benchmarked other companies and found that it is more effective if you have people that are in the skilled labor force that are more engaged in the day to day activities of the employees who would have potential nuclear safety concerns. There are many avenues that they can report those through. But having someone that is in the field more often with them, more engaged with what they are doing can help us more proactively identify those issues instead of waiting until it maybe becomes a bigger concern to the employee,” Hunter said.

While people with skilled labor force experience move in, staff members who were in the program were offered other jobs within TVA.

“If they chose to leave then that is their choice, but we have offered other placement opportunities. So we just want to make sure that everyone understands that no one has been fired. We are simply improving our program to make it more effective,” Hunter said.

They want to make sure employees can voice their complaints at anytime.

“So right now we are working through those changes with the current staff and we will be moving onto the new roles as we progress,” Hunter said.