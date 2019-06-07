TBI: Have you had issues with this trucker?

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI is concerned there could be more victims of a trucker accused of a vicious kidnapping encounter in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The incident happened just over two weeks ago.

A woman says she ran out of gas on I 24 at the Kentucky line and a truck driver stopped to help her out.

But when she got in, he pulled out a gun and ordered her to get in the back.

She says he told her he was going to rape her and keep her a couple of days.

He then tried to handcuff her, but she fought back and escaped the truck.

Authorities caught up with 62-year-old Roy Michel Nellsch later in the day, but he made it to Montgomery County in Alabama. He faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Since then, TBI has joined the investigation.

And now they are concerned that this wasn’t the first time.

“In recent days, authorities have developed information to suggest Nellsch, a truck driver, may be connected to additional crimes with additional victims.”

“Anyone who had an interaction with Nellsch, or who may otherwise

be able to assist the ongoing investigation, should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.”