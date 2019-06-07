Sheriff explains why he is asking for more money in his budget

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond is requesting a $5.6 million increase in next year’s budget.

Hammond hopes the Commissioners see that his needs are met.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has our details.

Sheriff Hammond is asking the County Commission for funding to help with overcrowding, jail improvements, and most importantly officer pay.

“We did ask for enough money this year, to make up what’s happening and in the overall salaries around the board. It’s slipping each year where we can no longer compete with the other departments in terms of our recruitment and retention.”

Hammond says current officer salaries will no longer be competitive, which makes it difficult to keep positions filled.

“What the mayor is suggesting the commissioners approve would allow us to compensate our officers for the pay, where it needs to be for these very things to retain, higher at a higher level in terms of the salary both at the jail and on the road. Have the retention rate we need to for our officers.”

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks says he is pleased with the budget the sheriff requested.

“I was wanting to see the inequities and the pay fixed and he has those fixed in this budget. So I look forward to getting their pay breakdown and moving forward

It will be up to the Hamilton County Commissioners to allocate any extra funds, they have until the end of the month to vote.