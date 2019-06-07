Photo shows Russian destroyer nearly colliding with U.S. warship

A Russian destroyer nearly collided with an American guided-missile cruiser in the Philippine Sea, the U.S. Navy said on Friday, calling the incident “unsafe and unprofessional.” The Russian Pacific Fleet, meanwhile, blamed the U.S. for the close encounter.

A photo of the incident was obtained by CBS News.

U.S. Seventh Fleet spokesman Commander Clayton Doss said a Russian destroyer came within 50 to 100 feet of the USS Chancellorsville, “putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk.” Doss said the U.S. ship was “on a steady course and speed when the Russian ship DD572 maneuvered from behind and to the right of” the American warship.

“This unsafe action forced Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision,” Doss said.

However, Russia blamed the U.S. for the incident, Reuters reported, citing Russian news agencies.

“The U.S guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville suddenly changed course and cut across the path of the destroyer Admiral Vinogradov coming within 50 meters of the ship,” the Russian Pacific Fleet statement said.

The incident comes amid increased military finger pointing between Washington and Moscow. On Tuesday, a U.S. aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted three times by a Russian fighter jet during a 175-minute period, according to the 6th Fleet. On consecutive days last month, U.S. warplanes intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the Alaskan coast.