League Games Coming Fast and Furious For CFC

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC have battled the weather, and they’ve battled one of the best soccer teams on earth. Now they have to battle a schedule that’s coming fast and furious. Chattanooga will play eight league games between Saturday and July 6th.

Reporter:”When I say eight games in 24 days, you say?”

Said CFC player Juan Hernandez:”That’s a lot. That’s a lot of games in the next few days.”

Said head coach Bill Elliott:”There’s no way to sugar coat it. I mean it’s going to be tough, and it’s going to test us.”

The stretch was made tough when the CFC got that home match with the world famous Real Betis on May 25th.

Said Elliott:”Well a club like ourselves. We can’t tell Real Betis when to come. They tell us when they can come. What an exciting match that was and an experience for everyone involved I think. If we hadn’t have had that unfortunate rain out a couple of weeks ago, I think it would be more manageable.”

CFC players will really have to manage their bodies with so many games in a short amount of time.

Said CFC player Jordan Dunstan:”Definitely during the warm-ups you can feel your legs. It’s like you have cement feet, and quite honestly, you just have to fight through it. You’re out there for 90 minutes. Just put the work in and relax after.”

Said Hernandez:”Better to play than practice, but it gets to a point that maybe there are too many games, and you are going through the motions. It has to be in between. In between would be better. A balance.”

Reporter:”What does a gassed team look like?”

Elliott:(chuckles) “Come see us in 15 days, and you’ll find out.” (laughs)

It’s going to be a grind and a climb for Chattanooga.

They’re currently in last place in the standings with just one point in two conference matches.

Said Elliott:”The problem is we have scored goals. We scored three on Real Betis. We scored four in our two league games, but the problem is we have been conceding goals. Everything doesn’t go perfect in a season. You’ve got to adjust, and hopefully we can adjust, and come out better on the other side of this.”

The CFC host Inter Nashville FC at 7:30 on Saturday at Fort Finley.