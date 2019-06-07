Five Chattanooga Lookouts Named to the Southern League All Star Team

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Today, the Southern League announced the 2019 North Division All-Star Team. The initial roster features five Chattanooga Lookouts players, Ibandel Isabel, Alfredo Rodriguez, Taylor Trammell, Tejay Antone and Joel Kuhnel. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Ibandel Isabel has been lighting up the Southern League leaderboard this season. The first baseman leads the league and all of Double-A in home runs with 14. He is also second in the league in RBIs with 38. This All-Star appearance will mark his third career All-Star game after being named a Pioneer League All-Star in 2016 and a California League All-Star in 2017.

Fellow infielder Alfredo Rodriguez is also making the trip to Biloxi. Rodriguez is currently tied for fifth in batting with a .298 average and is third in hits with 59. He has currently recorded a hit in 14 of his last 15 games and has 15 multi-hit games.

Joining Isabel and Rodriguez in the field is Reds number two prospect Taylor Trammell. The outfielder got off to a torrid start in April, accumulating a .292 (21-for-72) average with three home runs and 15 RBIs. Trammell is also leading the league in walks with 38.

Appearing on the North Division pitching staff are starting pitcher Tejay Antone and closer Joel Kuhnel. Antone is currently tied for the league lead in wins and has been unhittable at times this season. So far this season Antone has already taken two no-hit bids past the sixth inning. The former Weatherford College star has an ERA of 2.83 and is tied for fifth in the league in WHIP and ninth in batting average against.

Kuhnel has also had a strong first half, picking up nine saves in 12 opportunities this season. His nine saves are second in the league and he also sports a 2.64 ERA.