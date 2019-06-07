Cleveland mother seeks justice for hit and run

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – “I just want him to come forward and say yeah I did this and I’m sorry. Because I could’ve lost Avery,” Sherry Hyde said.

Hyde said it happened on Memorial Day.

- Advertisement -

She, her husband and her three kids were driving past the the Mosby Pool when they were hit by another vehicle and that driver drove off.

“I was mad, because I didn’t know the state of my kids right then and here this person just drove off they didn’t stop to say are you guys okay, I’m sorry, nothing. They just drove off which to me is instant guilt,” Hyde said.

It wasn’t until later that her 6-year-old daughter Avery’s head started to swell and she became sick.

Hyde said Avery had a fractured skull from the accident.

Avery is still healing.

“She’s doing good. She still has a long road ahead of her though. She has what they call a CSF leak which is where spinal fluid leaks into the brain where the fracture is. So that’s what they’re keeping an eye on, hoping it heals on its own and that her skull heals on its own,” Hyde said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

They have identified him as 28-year-old Paul Hunter.

Hunter is facing charges of driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

“I just want him to be responsible and turn himself in. I’m not seeking revenge or anything. I’m just, you know I want justice for Avery,” Hyde said.

Hyde said it could take several months until Avery is fully healed.

If you think you know where Hunter might be, contact Cleveland Police.