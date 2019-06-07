Chattanooga Red Wolves Acquires El Paso Locomotive FC’s Daniel Navarro

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC has acquired defender Daniel Navarro from El Paso Locomotive FC on a short-term loan, pending league and federation approval.

Navarro will be available to the Red Wolves for the team’s next three matches, beginning Saturday, June 8 on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC and concluding with the team’s home match against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, June 22. There is an option to extend Navarro’s loan after the three matches.

Navarro comes to the Red Wolves from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC. Navarro has previously rostered with SC Paulo and Campeonato Gaucho in Brazil.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC begins a two-game road trip on Saturday, June 8 as the team travels to Statesboro, Georgia to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC. The match marks the second of three meetings between the clubs and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Erk Russell Park. Fans can stream the action live on ESPN+.