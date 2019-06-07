Walker & Catoosa compete in Battle of the Badges blood drive

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker and Catoosa Counties are holding their annual Battle of the Badges drive, to benefit Blood Assurance.

The Blood Mobile was at the Walker County Sheriff Department today.

You can also participate in the drive by giving at the Ft. Oglethorpe Blood Assurance office from today through June 14th.

Several people were donating at the Ft. Oglethorpe Office earlier today.

Jeannette Collins tells us “It’s really important that people give blood because it just helps a lot of people. Every time that an individual gives whole blood, they help at least – uh save at least three lives and so that’s really super important.”

A Battle of the Badges t-shirt will be given to all donors who participate.