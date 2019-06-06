Woman sentenced in Hamilton County overdose death case

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman pleads guilty and is sentenced in an overdose death case in Hamilton County.

39-year-old Sabrena Laquatra was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday.

She plead guilty to a lesser second degree murder charge and drugs for resale.

This stems from the 2017 overdose death of Tyler Hillian.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Report, Hillian died from a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.

Investigators say Laquatra provided Hillian with the illegal drugs.