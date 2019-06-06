Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 6th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Wet Times Are Here And Will Continue Until Early Next Week !



Thursday: Lots of clouds with scattered showers and storms for Thursday with highs near 80. Some lingering showers and storms will continue Thursday night with lows in the upper 60’s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue for Friday. Lots of clouds with highs once again around 80. The weekend is looking very wet and unsettled through Sunday with showers and storms likely with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80 and lows in the upper 60’s.

Cloudy with showers continuing for Monday with drier and pleasant weather returning later next Tuesday and Wednesday.

