Termites at the Hamilton County Courthouse

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An office at the historic Hamilton County Courthouse is dealing with swarms of termites after a leaky roof caused rotting walls.

Employees say the swarms first showed up about a month ago in the office snack room.

After several attempts to exterminate them, the office finally had to cordon off a row of desks next to the wall facing Sixth Street.

They are now cut off by a long plastic sheet.

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry says it needs doing.

“I think it’s important, you know this building dates back to 1913. Certainly it’s got historical significance to it, but with that and a building this age you know it’s gonna have it’s problems”

Specialists believe the termites got in through a gutter.

The replacement of the roof and repair of the rotted wood is expected to be an expensive job.