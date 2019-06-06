Summertime Car Break-Ins

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- It’s summertime and that means car break-ins are on the rise.

In East Ridge, Leandrese McDowell and Rashawn Caslin were arrested and charged with auto burglary and other theft related charges.

When arrested, East Ridge police found a stolen .380 handgun, additional property from a total of 7 auto burglaries in the area and McDowell’s license was suspended.

The best way to protect yourself from this crime is locking your doors.

Detective Greg Beck from the East Ridge Police Department says, “The absolute easiest way to curb some of this activity is to simply ensure that your cars are locked and even if they are unlocked, don’t leave valuables in the car and especially don’t leave them in plain view if they are.”

In Red Bank, police are seeing a rise in teen auto burglaries.

Detective Sergeant Steve Hope from the Red Bank Police Department says, “It’s a society problem. It’s nationwide, it’s in Hamilton County, it’s here in Red Bank, it’s every where. When its summertime, there’s no activities for the kids so they are just going to get into mischief. But unfortunately, they’ll take advantage of what they can get a hold of which is often unlocked cars.”

The keys to remember are to lock your car, take valuables inside and never leave a gun in your vehicle.