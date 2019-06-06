‘Retirement Odds’ Amuse 67-Year-Old Nick Saban

We rarely see Nick Saban relaxed and laughing, but that was the case Thursday as he hosted his annual charity golf tournament for Nick’s Kids.

The 67-year-old Alabama coach is still recovering from hip replacement surgery, and many wonder if that might speed up his retirement.

Reporter:”I noticed there’s a Vegas guy who set an over-under for your retirement, I think it’s like five-and-a-half years. Does that amuse you when you hear things like that.?

Said Saban:”That’s the first I heard of that one, but it’s amusing. (chuckles) I just enjoy so much being apart a team. I enjoy so much the relationships. To have Julio Jones come back the first two days I was doing my rehab on my hip. He was there with me doing it. Tua actually came in yesterday when I was doing rehab and gave me a medical examination. Some of these things are really special.”