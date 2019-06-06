R. Kelly due in court, faces 11 new sexual-assault charges

Chicago — Singer R. Kelly is expected to plead not guilty to 11 new sex-related felonies at his Cook County arraignment. The Jerhonda Pace , then a minor, that allegedly took place in 2010. Pace told her story of alleged abuse in a docu-series called “ Surviving R. Kelly .”

Thursday’s hearing in Chicago comes a week after prosecutors announced the new counts, including four aggravated criminal sexual assault ones. Each carries a maximum prison term of 30 years.

R. Kelly seen in a mugshot March 6, 2019. Cook County, Illinois, Jail

Kelly pleaded not guilty in February to 10 related counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three girls and one woman over roughly 10 years starting in the late 1990s.

The judge could revoke his bond and order him jailed pending trial. But legal experts say that’s highly unlikely.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said the accuser in the new charges is one of the four accusers in the February charges. Even with more charges, he has said Kelly still expects to prevail at trial.

Kelly’s sexual assault allegations have drown widespread media attention. The singer sat down with “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King in March for an explosive interview, in which he denied the allegations.