Owenby sentenced to 50 years for shooting at deputies

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker county man who admitted shooting at deputies who were trying to arrest him, is going to jail for 50 years.

Forty three year old Robert Eric Owenby was convicted by a jury in Lafayette on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Among other things, he was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.

The jury returned after deliberating about 30 minutes.

The shooting happened last November after a cross-town chase in Rossville.

Owenby was the object of a two day search after he fled the scene.