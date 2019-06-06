Local restaurant shares concerns over possible tariffs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Poblanos is an authentic Mexican restaurant.

And, just about all the food they get comes from Mexico.

“Tortillas, avocados, jalapeños, cilantro, limes, tomatoes,” Poblanos Owner Adrian De la Torre said.

With the threat of tariffs on imported goods from Mexico, there is a concern that prices might have to go up.

“If, you know, the prices go up, I’m going to have to start charging for the salsa or bring up the menu prices. It’s going to affect my customers, me and my business, just the whole thing,” De la Torre said.

The tariffs would start at 5% and over time reach 25%.

That’s if the U.S. and Mexico can’t reach a deal over immigration.

The tax would be on not just food coming from Mexico, but on all goods.

That could impact prices of all sorts of things, from vehicles to beer.

93 billion dollars worth of vehicles were imported from Mexico in 2018.

That same year, over 773 million gallons of beer was imported from Mexico.

“If it happens we’ll just figure it out, you know. We’ll make it work. We’ll always find a way,” De la Torre said.