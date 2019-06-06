Home Run Ball Continues to Plague Mike Foltynewicz in Braves Loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mike Foltynewicz allowed consecutive home runs to Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco in the second inning of a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, a subpar outing that may give the Atlanta Braves added reason to pursue free agent Dallas Keuchel.

Foltynewicz (1-5) has allowed 15 home runs, one shy of NL leader Kyle Freeland of Colorado. An All-Star last year, Foltynewicz gave up three runs, six hits and one walk in six innings, lowering his ERA from 6.10 to 5.89.

Josh Bell had three doubles, increasing his major league-leading total to 25, and had two RBIs to take sole possession of the big league lead with 58.

Moran gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead with a two-run drive above the Clemente Wall in right field, his eighth home run this season. Three pitches later, Polanco sent a curveball into the last row of the right-field seats.

Chris Archer (3-5) gave up one run and six hits in six innings, a turnaround after he yielded at least three runs in each of his previous five starts.

Felipe Vázquez got four outs for his 15th save in 16 chances. He entered with a 3-1 lead and a runner on in the eighth, then retired Nick Markakis on a foulout. After Atlanta loaded the bases in the ninth on a single and a pair of walks, Vázquez struck out Dansby Swanson on three pitches for the final out.

Bell, who had started June in a 2-for-14 slide, hit a two-run double off Jacob Webb in the bottom half and scored on Elias Díaz’s double.

Freddie Freeman put Atlanta ahead in the first with his 16th home run.

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (right side strain) is tentatively scheduled to make his first minor league injury rehabilitation start on June 13. He has been out since May 17.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (6-1, 1.41 ERA) will start a three-game series at Miami. The rookie has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all nine starts this season and has won six straight decisions.

Pirates: RHP Rookie Davis (0-0, 5.87 ERA) will make his first start with Pittsburgh to start a 10-game trip at Miami. The former Cincinnati Reds prospects hasn’t started in the majors since Sept. 20, 2017. He was 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Indianapolis.

