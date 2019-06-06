East Ridge charges 2 with auto burglaries

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police believe they have solved several auto burglary cases with one traffic stop.

They were originally called when a neighbor reported several items had been dumped on the ground… school papers, markers and a hole punch.

- Advertisement -

They traced it to an educator who lived in the neighborhood.

She said the items were hers, but didn’t know they were missing.

When she checked her backpack in her vehicle, she found it was missing.

While investigating her case, officers saw a vehicle driving into the neighborhood with an altered temporary license place and bad taillight.

They stopped it and found the missing backpack in pain view.

They say they also found a stolen gun and other stolen property.

So far investigators have linked the pair to seven auto burglaries.

The suspects are 28 year old Leandrese McDowell and 21 year old Rashawn Caslin.

Investigators say surveillance video from residents show they only went into unlocked vehicles after dark.

And they simply moved on when they came across a locked vehicle.