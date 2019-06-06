Deputies suspect domestic situation in Rising Fawn shooting

UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff’s Department has identified the people involved in the shooting.

They say 31 year old Christopher Roden is the ex-boyfriend who was shot.

Charges are pending against him.

They are not filing charges against James Ridley who shot him.

___

RISING FAWN, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker County detectives are investigating a shooting in Rising Fawn, Georgia.

So far, they believe a man was trying to break into a home of his ex-girlfriend on Ridley Circle.

But the male homeowner shot him when he was halfway through the window.

He was shot in the shoulder with a .22 caliber rifle.

Deputies say the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.