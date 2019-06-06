Braves Land Former Cy Young Award Winner Dallas Keuchel

The Atlanta Braves might have missed out on landing coveted closer Craig Kimbrel, but on Thursday, they may have added an ace for their staff. Atlanta has agreed to a contract with free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

The left-hander has gone 76-63 in his seven year big league career with an ERA of 3.66. The 32-year-old won the Cy Young Award with Houston in 2015 where he went 20-8, while setting a major league record of 16-0 at home. Atlanta beat out the New York Yankees for Keuchel’s services. He’s reportedly getting a one year deal for $13-million-dollars. Since he hasn’t pitched so far this season, Keuchel is expected to throw for the Braves Triple-A team in Gwinnett on Saturday. Keuchel is said to have a close relationship with Braves catcher Brian McCann. The two were teammates in Houston.