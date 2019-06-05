Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – June 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Cooler & Wetter Days Are Ahead !



Cloudy skies through the day, but the morning hours are still looking dry. It will be warm and muggy as well, with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

Wednesday Afternoon: Clouds will increase, and we’ll see scattered afternoon showers and storms popping up with highs back in the mid to upper 80’s. Clouds with a few lingering showers for Wednesday night with lows near 70.

Thursday: Lots of clouds with scattered showers and storms for Thursday with highs staying in the low 80’s and lows in the upper 60’s.

Showers and storms will be more likely for Friday and for the weekend with lots of clouds, and highs a little closer to 80 and lows in the upper 60’s. Still looking wet with showers still likely for Monday with some drier weather finally trying to move in for Tuesday.

