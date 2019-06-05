STEM summer camp teaches girls about science topics

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For some kids, summer is a chance to sit back and relax but for a group of Chattanooga girls, summer means learning new skills in the engineering and math fields.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is sponsoring their fourth annual Girls in STEM camp, giving high schoolers the chance to explore the world of science.

The girls learn skills like computer coding, robotics, and electricity generation.

Some students, like Aniyah Clemmons, are returning for their second year at the camp and they get to pick up skills they would not learn anywhere else.

“It’s really interesting, its something different. I’m not really used to using like miniature robots, I’m not on the robotics team or anything so its really fun just to learn a different skill.”

Next up, the girls get to see the inner workings of power generation when they tour the inside of the T-V-A Raccoon Mountain facility.