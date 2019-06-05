Ringgold’s Andre Tarver and Dade Co’s Nic Gaddis Taken in MLB Draft

Just a few days after graduating high school, and Ringgold’s Andre Tarver has been picked in the major league baseball draft.

He was taken in the 15th round of the MLB draft Wednesday by the San Diego Padres. The Ringgold outfielder hit .561 last season with ten home runs. Now Tarver must decide if he wants to go play pro ball or head to college at Mississippi State.

Another Northwest Georgia player drafted on Wednesday was Dade County’s Nic Gaddis. He was taken in the 16th round by the New York Mets. Gaddis played college baseball at Jacksonville State, where he hit 29 career home runs with a career batting average over .300.