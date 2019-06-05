Rally supports Mayor Coppinger’s Tax Hike proposal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Jim Coppinger confirmed his support for schools before a large crowd on the steps of the County Courthouse this morning.

The Mayor announced his intention to ask for a tax increase in his budget that would officially be presented before the Commission at their regular meeting.

“It’s about public education and it’s about public safety, and that’s what you’re going to hear about and that’s what we’re going to be asking this commission to approve: a budget that’s strongly, strongly supportive of those two issues.”

Many of those attending the rally outside the courthouse, also sat in at the commission meeting.

In the meeting, Mayor Coppinger urged the County Commission to pass a 34-cent property tax increase for the schools.

Commissioners David Sharpe, Katherlyn Geter, and Warren Mackey appeared to support the measure while East Ridge Commissioner Tim Boyd led the opposition with backing from Commissioner Chip Baker.

At the end of the session, several spoke both for and against the tax increase.

The commission will vote on the budget on June 26th.