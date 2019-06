CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a second suspect in the EPB Credit Union robbery two weeks ago.

They had already arrested Montel Chubb, as the suspect in the wig, caught on surveillance video.

He faces both aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges, after forcing a security guard to unlock a door for his escape.

Police say Angela Johnson was driving the get away vehicle.

She faces a charge of Aggravated Robbery.