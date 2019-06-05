Mom to Mom – Create a Simple Summer Side Dish

Chef Kate has this quick recipe for a healthy and colorful meal for the summertime.

Chef Kate, “Bring a cup and a half of water to boil and add a half cup of couscous. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes until all the water’s absorbed. Set it aside.”

“Dice up the bell pepper into bite size pieces, remove the corn from the cobs, and thinly slice the garlic. Add all three to a skillet over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook for about six minutes to soften, stirring occasionally. In a bowl, you’re going to want to combine the couscous, lime zest, little bit of olive oil, lime juice.”

“While the veggies are cooking, go ahead and half the cherry tomatoes and set them aside. Once the bell pepper and corn mixture’s finished, you’re going to combine it with the couscous, the half cherry tomatoes, and thinly sliced basil. Toss it all together and taste to adjust seasonings.”

