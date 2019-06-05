Lookout Mtn resident shot video of bear peaking into her yard

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – One Walker County resident had quite the visitor in her yard this morning.

A black bear wandered into Kathy Cobos’ yard and she caught it on camera!

It took place off Highway 157 on Lookout Mountain.

She posted this video on Facebook of the bear coming close to her deck.

Bears are very active this time of year.

Mimi Barnes with TWRA say there are steps you can take to keep them away from your property.

“So this is the time of year where people are most likely to see a young juvenile bear heading out on its own for the first time and it can be unnerving to see a large animal in your backyard. So what should you do if you encounter a bear? Make sure there is no accessible food in your back yard. so for example, stop feeding the birds.”

The bear ran away pretty quickly without making any trouble.