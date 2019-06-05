Former Moc Isaiah Mack Hoping to Earn Roster Spot With Titans

Isaiah Mack hopes he’s embarking on a long pro football career as he goes through OTA’s with the Tennessee Titans this week. The Northwest Whitfield grad and former Chattanooga Moc signed as a rookie free agent. As a result, Mack understands he has a lot of work to do to earn a roster spot.

Said Mack:”I mean like a lot of things it’s just the speed of the game. It’s not the same as it was in college. A lot more technique. Little bit more physicality, but at the same time, it’s football.”

Reporter:”What’s your plan moving forward?”

Mack:”Just get better every day and try to get my playbook and do the best I can on this field.”