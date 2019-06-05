Chattanooga will offer electric bikes this summer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s bike share system is expanding with new BOOST e-bikes this summer.

The e-bikes give the user a battery powered boost to help get up hills and lessen the amount of work to pedal around.

The city will have a total of 55 e-bikes, which you can dock at the preexisting 42 stations around the city.

And it won’t cost you any more to use the electric bikes.

City Transportation Director Ben Taylor tells us “It will make any hill in the city of Chattanooga feel like you are riding on flat ground. It’s a huge game changer. People that don’t want to get sweaty biking to work, this is your option. Like any bike, if you can just move your legs slightly, the battery will do all the work and get you up the hills.”

CDOT is also introducing free ride Wednesdays, where you can ride around the city for free.

That will last from June to August.