Chattanooga Police investigate shooting of 9 year old

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a 9 year old boy, but they don’t have much to go on.

The victim showed up at the hospital before 1 AM on Tuesday with a gunshot wound.

Police investigated several possible crime scenes, but could not identify where he was actually shot.

They have notified Children’s Protective Services.

Police are not releasing how badly the victim was injured.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.