Chattanooga Police arrest stabbing suspect

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man is arrested after being accused of a stabbing in Chattanooga.
34-year-old Bryon Bosworth is charged with attempted first degree murder.
- Advertisement -
Chattanooga Police say officers respond to Third Avenue yesterday afternoon for a report of a person stabbed.
When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man who was stabbed.
According to police, he was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Investigators say they later learned the stabbing happened on East 34th Street.