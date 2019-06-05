Chattanooga Police arrest stabbing suspect

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man is arrested after being accused of a stabbing in Chattanooga.

34-year-old Bryon Bosworth is charged with attempted first degree murder.

Chattanooga Police say officers respond to Third Avenue yesterday afternoon for a report of a person stabbed.

When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man who was stabbed.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they later learned the stabbing happened on East 34th Street.

