Bradley County Mayor’s proposed budget does not increase taxes

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)– The Bradley County Mayor’s proposed budget does not require a tax increase, but some county commissioners think it should.

Homeowners in Bradley County are waiting to see what will happen with Mayor Gary Davis’ proposed budget.

- Advertisement -

He presented it earlier this week.

“The biggest needs and the priority of the commission during this budget time was to address salaries, this budget proposal addresses salaries, not to the extent that I would like to, it does address salaries and it will help us tremendously and it also has in there some school needs,” Mayor Davis said.

His budget does not require a tax increase.

Related Article: Woman killed in crash on Dalton Pike Sunday

“It is just not quick as some would like to see it and it is just not as much as some would like to see it. But it is a budget that we can afford. It is a budget that does not increase the tax rate on the citizens,” Mayor Davis said.

While the County Mayor’s proposed budget does not increase taxes, Johnny Mull, the County Commission Chairman, thinks it should.

He would like to see a 10 to 15 cent tax increase.

“From a $100,000 home that would be an increase annually of roughly $38. For someone in the $250,000 home that would be $94 a year. So that is the kind of thing if we do something we will put it out to the public for them to understand,” Mull said.

Mull says this would help with education and increasing county employees’ salaries.

“We’ve trained them and then we lose them because they want to find better wages to live. That is one thing we want to address and then education, we have a couple of schools, north lee and black fox that are just maxed out,” Mull said.

There will be a series of meetings in June, before homeowners will find out if there will be a tax increase. Then there will be a public hearing on July 8 at 12 p.m. in the county commission room.

Mayor Davis says the last time there was a tax increase was about two decades ago.