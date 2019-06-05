Truck hits home on Vance Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A truck hit a home Wednesday evening.

It happened on Vance Road.

Chattanooga Fire officials said a woman was trying to make a turn when she mistakenly stepped on the accelerator and ran into the house.

Two people were inside the truck when it happened.

Three people were inside the home.

Officials said the family won’t be able to stay in their house tonight, because of electrical damage in the bedroom.

“The electric power board came out and pulled the meter just for safety reasons, because when the house is damaged, electrical components are damaged they can short circuit and cause a fire. So in the idea of safety we pull the meter off the house,” Chattanooga Fire Lt. Chuck Hartung said.

Lt. Hartung said no one was hurt.