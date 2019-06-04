Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry For Now, But That Will Change Later In The Week!



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. We’ll see a few more clouds, plus it will be pleasantly mild with lows in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy and dry weather will continue, and it’ll be very warm again for the afternoon with highs back in the upper 80’s. A few more clouds will move in for tomorrow night, with muggier lows in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Scattered afternoon showers and storms will pop up for tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80’s. A few more scattered showers and storms will pop in for Thursday, with highs back in the 80’s.

Showers and storms will be likely for Friday and the weekend with lots of clouds and highs dropping into the low 80’s and lows in the upper 60’s, so expect this unsettled pattern will continue for the better part of the next 7 days, and perhaps a little bit longer.

