Titans Team Has Plenty of Chattanooga Flavor

Nashville-(WDEF-TV) The Titans may play in the Music City, but their team looks like the Scenic City. Five players with Chattanooga ties are currently on the roster.

News 12’s Angela Moryan caught up with three of the ‘Chatt-Town’ guys at Titans camp on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Titans describe their team as a family. That’s especially true for the five players from the Chattanooga area that grew up playing with and against each other. In fact, the Scenic City is the most represented area on the Titans 90-man roster, and that’s been helping make the transition a little easier for the Chattanooga rookies.

- Advertisement -

Said Notre Dame grad and defensive back Kareem Orr: “Obviously they just see that we’re getting the job done. They see we got talent and they bring us out and we just compete at a high level.”

Everywhere you look at the Tennessee Titans OTAs, you see someone from Chattanooga.

Said Northwest Whitfield grad and defensive lineman Isaiah Mack: “It just feels good for Chattanooga to get love.”

Said East Ridge grad and defensive back JoJo Tillery: “You can ask anybody. You know, we rep the city proudly. Just trying to make the city proud and being a part of something bigger than us.”

The Titans signed a record four players from the Chattanooga area this off-season.

Said Tillery: “Is it surprising? Nah, no it’s not surprising. A lot of us grew up being a part of something bigger than us.. Football, like I said, was our way out. Like I said, if we can do it, anybody can do it.”

But they’re not doing it alone.

Said Tillery: “Some people may say you know, ‘The veterans, they’re not going to pay any attention, blah blah blah. No, in that locker room it’s a great group of guys. You can go up to them and ask them about anything. They’re going to be there for you.”

Said Mack: “They take you under their wing immediately. It’s not like they pick on you. They automatically take you in, so that’s the best thing. You don’t really feel out of place.”

Said Orr: “I get to hear a lot from them about what I need to do and not do. It’s a real family here, and I like that.”