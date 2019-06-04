New “Lion King” trailer reveals Beyoncé’s voice as Nala

For Beyoncé fans who just couldn’t wait to hear the star’s portrayal of Nala in “The Lion King” — be prepared. Disney just dropped a new trailer for its live-action version of the classic animated flick and it features her voice for the very first time.

The 30-second long trailer heavily showcases the performer’s take on the beloved character, opening with a shot of the mountains and a computer-generated Nala speaking to Donald Glover’s Simba.

“Simba,” Beyoncé’s lioness says.”You have to take your place as king.” As she speaks the line, the video jumps to action shots of Simba running through the jungle and striding on what appears to be the famous Pride Rock.

As scenes from the film continue to roll, Nala is heard in a voiceover: “We need you,” she says while other notable characters from the movie appear onscreen, including Chiwetel Ejiofor’s menacing Scar and John Kani’s gentle Rafiki.

The bulk of the trailer concludes with Nala simply pleading, “come home” as the shot lands on a full-grown Simba emerging from the darkness. Billy Eichner’s Timon and Seth Rogen’s Pumbaa also make a comical appearance at the very end.

The Lion King Sneak Peek | “Come Home” by Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

The video was posted on the official Twitter account of “The Lion King” on Monday afternoon, as well as on Beyoncé’s YouTube channel. The video is captioned, “You have to take your place as king. #TheLionKing.” It has garnered more than 2 million views and more than 18,000 retweets as of late Monday.

The much-anticipated film’s first full-length trailer was dropped in April, while a teaser trailer was posted months earlier in November 2018.

The movie is projected to dominate at the box office when it premieres July 19 with its star-studded cast. Comedians Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver and Eric Andre are also featured in the film. Alfre Woodard voices Sarabi, Simba’s mom, and James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa.

The movie will hit theaters 25 years after it was first released. Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action version of “The Jungle Book,” is at the helm of the soon-to-be hit.

Beyoncé stars as Nala in the live-action remake of “The Lion King.” Getty/Disney