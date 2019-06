DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – An Alabama man died in a crash Monday afternoon in Dunlap.

Tennessee troopers say a motorcycle ran into the side of a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 127 and Hickey Circle before 2 PM (CST).

The truck, driving by an 89 year old driver from Whitwell, had turned in front of the motorcycle.

The pickup driver and a passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to the hospital.