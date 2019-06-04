Mayor Berke wants TennCare to improve kids coverage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke thinks changes need to be made to Tenn Care.

TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program for low-income pregnant women and families.

The other is CoverKids, the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program that provides health insurance to uninsured children.

Between 2016 and 2019, TennCare enrollment for children in Hamilton County dropped 11 percent.

The Mayor says that is partially because they don’t have a functioning Computer program to track children who need coverage.

The mayor thinks they should start administering the program fairly.