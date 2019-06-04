Lookouts Hold Off BayBears Late Inning Rally to Win 5-4

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga escaped the Baybears grasp, collecting their win in a row, securing the series over the Mobile Baybears 5-4.

The Baybears were held scoreless all the way into the eighth inning, when they rallied for four runs, between innings eight & nine, just falling short with a man in scoring position.

Southpaw Packy Naughton made his third start of the year, as he was nails against the Mobile offense. Naughton tossed six scoreless innings, on three hits, while fanning six batters. That is the second day, that a Lookouts starter has held the Baybears scoreless.

The Lookouts got the offense rolling on all cylinders early, nabbing a pair of runs in the first. Tyler Stephenson and Mitch Nay added RBI’s each, thanks to a fielders choice and a double.

Then Michael Beltre extended the Chattanooga lead to 4-0, adding a two run double in the third inning.

T.J. Friedl added a fifth run in the seventh thanks to a triple, scoring Alfredo Rodriguez.

Righty Joel Kuhnel collected his ninth save of the year, holding off the Baybears by throwing an inning and a third.

The Lookouts are back at it and are going for four in a row, as righty Tony Santillan (2-2, 3.24 ERA) takes the bump against righty Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.40 ERA) with first pitch at 7:15 PM.