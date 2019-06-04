Hamilton County Mayor proposes property tax increase

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger presented his budget, which includes a 34 cent property tax increase for education.

The Mayor’s total proposed budget is more than $800 million. It is a more than $65 million increase from last year.

This morning, many different people including county leader’s and commissioners attended the budget workshop to see the presentation.

Mayor Coppinger says his main priorities were education and public safety.

In his proposal. there will be 35 EMS positions and six Sheriff’s officers added.

He also wants teacher salaries to be increased five percent. He says the tax increase was necessary to improve schools.

“We are at a certain level and to take it to the next level. It needs additional resources in the classroom. And what this budget does is it provides for those additional resources, but it also gives our young people, our students an opportunity to prepare for post secondary or for the workforce,” Mayor Coppinger said.

The official budget presentation will be tomorrow at the county commission meeting.