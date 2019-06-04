More details on the Waffle House police officer shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have identified the officer who was shot in a Waffle House parking lot over the weekend.

Officer Darnell Bryant was trying to disarm a woman with a gun.

Police say surveillance video shows two women confronting a third party in the parking lot early Sunday morning and one of them pulled something from her purse.

Officer Burton says he was trying to disarm the woman when the gun went off.

He was shot in the leg and the other man in the parking lot, was also hit.

Both men are out of the hospital now.

The video shows the woman with the gun getting into a car and fleeing.

Police identified 26 year old Brandi Burton as the suspected shooter.

She turned herself in on Tuesday and has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.