Deputy charged after staying outside during Parkland school shooting

- Advertisement -
Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside. Satz said the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson’s bail was set at $102,000.
A Peterson lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nikolas Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. He has offered to plead not guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.