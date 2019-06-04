CHA approves a voucher program to get the homeless in homes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Housing Authority is working with the city on a new way to get the homeless off the street.

The homeless voucher program will be used by case workers and navigators to get homeless people into housing.

- Advertisement -

The program was announced last Friday.

Tammie Carpenter is the director of the program.

“Well it targets our homeless population, we have the vouchers available. We are just trying to find a way to get, the ones that need them, get the vouchers to them and get them housed and the city adding these positions will be a great help.”

Once a person receives a case manager, they will be able to contact the Chattanooga Housing Authority to set the program in motion.

The city is adding more case managers to meet the need.