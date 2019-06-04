19th Amendment allowing women to vote passed 100 years ago

The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, guaranteeing American women the right to vote, celebrates a big birthday on Tuesday, as it was passed by both chambers of Congress 100 years ago on June 4, 1919. According to the National Archives, the House of Representatives first passed the amendment on May 21, 1919, and two weeks later, on June 4, the Senate followed with a vote of 56 to 25. The next year, following approval by three-fourths of state legislatures, the amendment was ratified into the Constitution.

The opening of the Amendment’s text reads, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

- Advertisement -

Photograph shows women lining up for parade; woman in front leading with baby and carriage; women, dressed in white and wearing sashes “Votes for women” carrying flags and banner.Suffrage parade, New York City, May 4, 1912 Library of Congress

Since the 19th Amendment’s passage, women have helped inaugurate a new era of American politics. In fact, many historians can point a clear line from the passage of the 19th amendment to the passage of Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s and the current movements seeking to offer greater federal protections for gay and transgender Americans.

Trending News

The 19th Amendment emerged out of the Progressive Era in American politics, a period of increased social activism and economic reform during the first two decades of the 20th century. Suffragists like Jeannette Rankin, the first female member of the House of Representatives, brought greater attention to the rights of women. Certain states like California, Washington and Arizona passed their own legislation granting women either full or partial suffrage in the early 1910s. Wyoming was the first to do so in 1869, when it was still a territory.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, is joined by other women wearing white, as they pose for a group photo before the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

The 19th Amendment changed the electorate forever. Some names are etched in the annals of American history: Winnifred Huck of Illinois, the first woman to win a special election to Congress; Gladys Pyle of Oklahoma, the first woman elected to the Senate without previously been appointed; Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress; Patsy Mink of Hawaii; the first non-white woman and Asian American woman elected to Congress; Shirley Chishold of New York, the first African American woman elected to Congress; and Carol Mosley Braun of Illinois, the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

And then there’s Nellie Ross of Wyoming, the first female governor, Sandra Day O’Conner, the first U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House.